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Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
29% off
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
With a graphic inspired by Erling’s magnetic effect on the field, this lightweight top uses sweat-wicking technology and mesh panels to help you stay cool while you control the field.
- Colour Shown: White/White/Hot Punch/Hot Punch
- Style: IF2809-100
Erling Haaland Academy
29% off
With a graphic inspired by Erling’s magnetic effect on the field, this lightweight top uses sweat-wicking technology and mesh panels to help you stay cool while you control the field.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/White/Hot Punch/Hot Punch
- Style: IF2809-100
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′8″ (141cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Erling Haaland Academy
29% off