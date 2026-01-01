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England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt - Work Blue

England

Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

€22.99
Work Blue
Obsidian

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

Show love for your squad in this soft cotton England tee.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue
  • Style: IQ2187-486

England

€22.99

Show love for your squad in this soft cotton England tee.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue
  • Style: IQ2187-486

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4′6″ (137cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

    England

    €22.99

    Complete the look

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