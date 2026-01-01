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England
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
€22.99
Sold Out:
This colour is currently unavailable
Show love for your squad in this soft cotton England tee.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue
- Style: IQ2187-486
England
€22.99
Show love for your squad in this soft cotton England tee.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue
- Style: IQ2187-486
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′6″ (137cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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England
€22.99