Nike Energy Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Football Top

loose thread
Joo188740778
Nice style but the thread is already coming apart on the black stripe area. Initially, I thought it was small stain... its small but now Im scared to wash or wear ii. Ive worn it maybe three times total. disappointed.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Nike took the football world by storm 30 years ago. This sweat-wicking top has the same details as those timeless mid-'90s designs, but with the tech to stand up to the modern game.
Nike Energy
Nike took the football world by storm 30 years ago. This sweat-wicking top has the same details as those timeless mid-'90s designs, but with the tech to stand up to the modern game.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
1 star
loose thread
Joo188740778
Nice style but the thread is already coming apart on the black stripe area. Initially, I thought it was small stain... its small but now Im scared to wash or wear ii. Ive worn it maybe three times total. disappointed.
Nike Energy