Nike Dura Feel 10 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)

Luva sintética golf
ritap238325579
Boa tamanho certo
The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back of the hand that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.
Nike Dura Feel 10
The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back of the hand that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
3.6 stars
Luva sintética golf
ritap238325579
Boa tamanho certo
Mislead
kyler401860166
It is a female glove, which is not stated anywhere. Ended up giving the glove away and buying a new one from the pro shop over my holiday.
FEMALE GOLF GLOVE!
Baljit
THIS IS A FEMALE GOLF GLOVE! it doesn’t say that anywhere when ordering so watch out! Nike please make it clear on the website and during sizing options that this is a female glove.
Nike Dura Feel 10