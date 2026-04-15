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Nike Dura Feel 10 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand) - Pearl White/Pearl White/Black

Nike Dura Feel 10

Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)

€14.99

The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back of the hand that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: Pearl White/Pearl White/Black
  • Style: DR5137-284

Nike Dura Feel 10

€14.99

The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back of the hand that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.

Benefits

  • Perforations on the fingers and thumb help optimise airflow to keep your hand cool.
  • An angled tab closure lets you customise the fit.

Product details

  • Palm: 60% PU leather/30% polyester/10% nylon. Back: 50% PU leather/45% polyester/5% elastane. Other: 40% polyester/32% PU leather/18% nylon/10% elastane.
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pearl White/Pearl White/Black
  • Style: DR5137-284

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (5)

3.6 stars

  • Luva sintética golf

    ritap238325579

    Boa tamanho certo

  • Mislead

    kyler401860166

    It is a female glove, which is not stated anywhere. Ended up giving the glove away and buying a new one from the pro shop over my holiday.

  • FEMALE GOLF GLOVE!

    Baljit

    THIS IS A FEMALE GOLF GLOVE! it doesn’t say that anywhere when ordering so watch out! Nike please make it clear on the website and during sizing options that this is a female glove.

Nike Dura Feel 10 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)

Nike Dura Feel 10

€14.99

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