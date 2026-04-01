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Highly Rated
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Athletics Distance Spikes - Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Athletics Distance Spikes

€219.99
Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
Citron Pulse/Volt Ice/Laser Orange/Indigo Burst
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Colour Shown: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Style: FZ9315-600

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

€219.99

Ultralight foam and carbon plate help unlock your race-day speed.

Our most dominant distance athletics spikes are back at the starting line, ready to break even more world records. Now loaded with an ultralight ZoomX foam and a responsive carbon plate, the Dragonfly 2 Elite can help unleash a new level of speed you'll want to save for race day. It's donned by the fastest 5K and 10K runners in the sport, who are ready to reach new heights.

Engineered upper

New yarns and engineered upper enhance breathability and comfort. The upper's contouring fit gives a disappearing sensation that is built to go the distance. Heel is reinforced to help improve stability.

ZoomX foam

Full-length ZoomX foam, Nike's lightest and most resilient foam, delivering a high level of energy return with every stride you take.

Stable connection

Four permanent spikes help reduce the weight of the plate and create a wide, flat platform for a stable connection to the track.

Carbon plate

Carbon unlocks plate response and helps reduce weight. The curved design gives you a propulsive feel.

What's new?

A slightly wider midfoot and forefoot compared with the previous iteration improve the feeling of stability on straights and especially around the turns.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Style: FZ9315-600

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (18)

4.4 stars

  • Hot, fast, expensive, probably worth it for competitions

    Mother of Dragons

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The title says it all. This is a shoe for a competitive mid-distance track runner, not for regular mortals. Last year's pair tore at the shoe lace hole. Being careful this year not to make the same mistake again as these shoes are made out of whispers, mesh, and carbon. They're worn for competition.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dragonfly 2 Elites Pretty Good

    Orlandoa7f51b6c8db64dff870d5257d71cb13e

    Shoes pretty good main difference from the regular dragonfly’s is the cushion on the feel. It definitely feels a little smoother and lighter. My only critique was that I don’t always need new spikes but I love some of the older colorways but the colors change so quickly that sometimes you just have to get whatever color.

  • Fastest shoes on the market!

    Xctf

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] They do not hold up well at all. They are almost disposable. My son has to get a new pair every 4 races. That being said, they are the fastest shoes on the market. These are racing spikes, so obviously, they aren’t designed for comfort.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Athletics Distance Spikes

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

€219.99

Our most dominant distance track spike.

Engineered for

Athletics

Event type

Long-distance racing from 1,500m to 10,000m

Shoe weight

Approx. 130g (size 7.5)

Tech Specs

Shoe weight

Approx. 130g (size 7.5)

Powered by

ZoomX foam & carbon-fibre Flyplate

What's new?

    • The first Dragonfly with a full-length carbon-fibre plate unlocks more plate response and reduces weight. The curved design gives a propulsive feel even when fatigued late in the race.
    • A full-length cushioning system with Nike's lightest-weight and most resilient foam. The ZoomX midsole material and new method of make deliver even better energy storage and return.
    • A slightly wider midfoot and forefoot compared with previous iterations improve the feeling of stability on straights and especially around the turn.

Features That Perform

  • Engineered upper

    New yarns and engineered upper enhance breathability and comfort. The upper's contouring fit gives a disappearing sensation that is built to go the distance. The heel is reinforced to help improve stability.

  • ZoomX foam

    Full-length ZoomX foam, Nike's lightest and most resilient foam, delivers a high level of energy return with every stride you take.

  • Stable connection

    Four permanent spikes help reduce the weight of the plate and create a wide, flat platform for a stable connection to the track.

  • Carbon plate

    Carbon unlocks plate response and helps reduce weight. The curved design gives you a propulsive feel.

Complete the look