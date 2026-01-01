Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
The Dallas Mavericks Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts.They have sweat-wicking fabric and design details that match your team's on-court look.Side pockets stash essential items for easy storage.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
- Colour Shown: White/College Navy/Game Royal/Game Royal
- Style: AJ5598-100
Dallas Mavericks
NBA INSPIRATION FOR YOUR TEAM.
The Dallas Mavericks Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts.They have sweat-wicking fabric and design details that match your team's on-court look.Side pockets stash essential items for easy storage.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Benefits
- Dri-FIT Technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.
- Double-knit mesh is lightweight yet durable.
- Hem vents let you move freely.
Product Details
- Hand pockets
- NBA and team logos
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/College Navy/Game Royal/Game Royal
- Style: AJ5598-100
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks