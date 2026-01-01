Croatia 2026 Strike Drill Top Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top

Croatia 2026 Strike Drill Top

€74.99

This Strike Top is designed with details specifically tailored for football's rising stars. The 1/2-zip design makes it easy to remove when you're warmed up and ready to hit the pitch. A slim, streamlined fit and sweat-wicking fabric help to keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.