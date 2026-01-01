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Recycled Materials
CR7 Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€32.99
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Fly to the goal like Ronaldo as you fine-tune your skills on the pitch. We infused these knit shorts with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT tech to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Colour Shown: Volt/Black/Black
- Style: HF4346-702
CR7 Academy
€32.99
Fly to the goal like Ronaldo as you fine-tune your skills on the pitch. We infused these knit shorts with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT tech to help you stay dry and comfortable.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Elastic waistband with drawcord lets you find your perfect fit.
- The mesh side panels help add breathability.
Product details
- Body/Mesh: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Volt/Black/Black
- Style: HF4346-702
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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CR7 Academy
€32.99