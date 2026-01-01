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Nike Club Organiser Set (Four Pieces) - Black/Black/White

Nike Club

Organiser Set (Four Pieces)

€54.99
ONE SIZE

Skip the clutter and stay organised. This set includes three storage cubes and a large shoe bag that lets you pack your sneakers separately from your other gear.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IW7999-091

Nike Club

€54.99

Skip the clutter and stay organised. This set includes three storage cubes and a large shoe bag that lets you pack your sneakers separately from your other gear.

Benefits

  • Multiple storage options make it easy to keep your things organised.
  • Durable ripstop material for everyday use.

Product details

  • 4lb/2kg
  • Small bag: 30.5cm W x 15cm H x 9cm D (approx.). Medium bag: 30.5cm W x 23cm H x 9cm D (approx.). Large bag: 35.5cm W x 30.5cm H x 9cm D (approx.)
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IW7999-091

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Organiser Set (Four Pieces)

    Nike Club

    €54.99

    Complete the look