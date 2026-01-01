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Nike Club
Men's Sneaker Trousers
€99.99
If you're looking for classic—join the club. We crafted trousers with the perfect length and proportions to show off your shoes. They have a baggy fit with a slight taper and crop designed to meet the tongue of your low-collared kicks.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IQ4941-010
Nike Club
€99.99
If you're looking for classic—join the club. We crafted trousers with the perfect length and proportions to show off your shoes. They have a baggy fit with a slight taper and crop designed to meet the tongue of your low-collared kicks.
Benefits
- Midweight cotton canvas is comfortable and durable.
- Pin tuck down the leg serves classic style.
- Elastic waistband with drawstring is paired with a zip fly and button closure.
Product Details
- Embroidered Nike Futura logo
- Hand pockets
- Back pocket with snap closure
- Body: 100% cotton Pocket bags: 87% polyester/13% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IQ4941-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Big & Tall model is wearing size 3XL and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
€99.99