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Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie - Black/Black/White

Nike Club

Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie

€69.99
Black/Black/White
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
Select SizeSize Guide

This full-zip Nike Club hoodie offers casual comfort and a classic look. This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: FN3884-010

Nike Club

€69.99

This full-zip Nike Club hoodie offers casual comfort and a classic look. This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.

Benefits

  • The standard fit is designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.
  • Double-layer hood provides extra warmth.

Product details

  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo
  • Split pouch pocket
  • Ribbed hem and cuffs
  • Body/hood lining: 80–84% cotton/16–20% polyester.
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: FN3884-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (5)

4 stars

  • Più che una M sembra una L

    andreab336218981

    Tutto ok, diciamo che la taglia M è un po’ grande, però tutto sommato va bene lo stesso

  • A bit oversized

    JorgeRua74

    Um pouco oversized

  • Cool

    Joseeduardo959685191

    Sehr gut Qualität und gefällt mir sehr

Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie

Nike Club

€69.99

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