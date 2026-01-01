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Nike Club
Men's French Terry Hoodie
€74.99
Sold Out:
This colour is currently unavailable
If you're looking for classic—join the club. With French terry fabric and a relaxed fit, this hoodie is all about the comfort.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Phantom
- Style: IQ6266-010
Nike Club
€74.99
If you're looking for classic—join the club. With French terry fabric and a relaxed fit, this hoodie is all about the comfort.
Benefits
- Midweight French terry fabric is naturally breathable with soft loops on the inside.
- Standard fit has a relaxed feel designed to fit closer to the body for easy layering.
Product Details
- Embroidered Club crest on chest
- Embroidered Nike Futura logo on sleeve
- Hood with drawcord
- Kangaroo pocket
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Phantom
- Style: IQ6266-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
€74.99