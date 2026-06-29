Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt

ZsoltL426822632
Alles ok! Super qualitat Passform ist genau
You love the Bulls, so say it with your chest! This special Statement T-shirt with its spray-painted splattered appeal helps you stand firm in your fandom.
Chicago Bulls Courtside
You love the Bulls, so say it with your chest! This special Statement T-shirt with its spray-painted splattered appeal helps you stand firm in your fandom.
Heavyweight cotton fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
ZsoltL426822632
Alles ok! Super qualitat Passform ist genau
Great T-shirt
Ashley8601f899b1e84078a65be3ead4db6e5d
Great T-shirt. Looks good, nice material and a good fit
Chicago Bulls Courtside