Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Windrunner
Women's Nike Football UV Woven Jacket
Reaching back to our roots, this roomy Chelsea F.C. Jacket's design lines take inspiration from the original Windrunner. A water-repellent finish and UV technology built into the woven fabric help keep you good to go, come rain or shine.
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White/Midwest Gold/Midwest Gold
- Style: II3434-452
Chelsea F.C. Windrunner
Reaching back to our roots, this roomy Chelsea F.C. Jacket's design lines take inspiration from the original Windrunner. A water-repellent finish and UV technology built into the woven fabric help keep you good to go, come rain or shine.
Benefits
- Pockets provide quick storage for keys, phone and cold hands.
- The sweat-wicking jersey lining in the upper body and arms feels soft and comfortable.
Product Details
- Body: 100% nylon Lining: 75% polyester/13% cotton/12% rayon. Panel lining: 100% polyester.
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White/Midwest Gold/Midwest Gold
- Style: II3434-452
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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Chelsea F.C. Windrunner