Chelsea F.C. Victori One Men's Nike Slides

Ziadf718ec1c59fa41d68720306370144c9f
Comfy and chelsea logo make it more beautiful than the regular ones
From the beach to the stands, these Chelsea F.C. Victori One slides are a must-have for everyday activities. Subtle yet substantial updates like a wider strap and softer foam make lounging easy. Go ahead—enjoy endless comfort for your feet.
Chelsea F.C. Victori One
From the beach to the stands, these Chelsea F.C. Victori One slides are a must-have for everyday activities. Subtle yet substantial updates like a wider strap and softer foam make lounging easy. Go ahead—enjoy endless comfort for your feet.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Ziadf718ec1c59fa41d68720306370144c9f
Comfy and chelsea logo make it more beautiful than the regular ones
Chelsea F.C. Victori One