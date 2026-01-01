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Chelsea 25/26
Nike Apex Bucket Hat
€29.99
Enjoy the sun and add some fun to your look with the Nike Apex Bucket Hat. As easy to throw on as it is to pack away when you're not wearing it, this lightweight hat keeps you comfortable whenever the sun's out and adventure is on the menu!
- Colour Shown: Black/Vibrant Yellow
- Style: IU3824-010
Chelsea 25/26
€29.99
Enjoy the sun and add some fun to your look with the Nike Apex Bucket Hat. As easy to throw on as it is to pack away when you're not wearing it, this lightweight hat keeps you comfortable whenever the sun's out and adventure is on the menu!
Benefits
- The Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage.
- The easy-to-store, unstructured design packs away flat.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Colour Shown: Black/Vibrant Yellow
- Style: IU3824-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea 25/26
€29.99