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Highly Rated
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards - Black/Black/White

Nike Charge

Kids' Football Shinguards

€24.99
Black/Black/White
White/Black/Black
Orange Pulse/Black/Royal Pulse

Keep the game fun, but keep it safe. This design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DX4610-010

Nike Charge

€24.99

Keep the game fun, but keep it safe. This design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.

Product Details

  • 43% polypropylene (PP)/33% ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)/17% polyester/7% rubber
  • Hand wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DX4610-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (32)

4.9 stars

  • Great

    Great

    Great excellent like

  • Nike charge kids football shin pads

    Tayy

    Decent pricing and does the job but would be handy to have a size chart included for sizing references.

  • Looks good and works well

    Soccer Mom

    My son loves them. Cool colour too.

Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards

Nike Charge

€24.99

Complete the look

Item 3 of 113