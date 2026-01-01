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Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
€69.99
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.
- Colour Shown: Light Menta/Light Photo Blue/Canary
- Style: IH1662-369
Brazil Academy Pro
€69.99
After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.
Product Details
- Ribbed cuff and neck band
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Menta/Light Photo Blue/Canary
- Style: IH1662-369
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Brazil Academy Pro
€69.99