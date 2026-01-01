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Recycled Materials
Beşiktaş J.K.
Men's Nike Football Knit Shorts
€54.99
Inspired by what your team wears on the pitch, these shorts feature sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry and comfortable while you rep Beşiktaş.
- Colour Shown: Black/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
- Style: IZ6031-011
Beşiktaş J.K.
€54.99
Inspired by what your team wears on the pitch, these shorts feature sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry and comfortable while you rep Beşiktaş.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
- Style: IZ6031-011
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Beşiktaş J.K.
€54.99