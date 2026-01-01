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Nike Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set - Black

Nike

Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set

€37.99

Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in all-day comfort? This 2-piece set, made of soft cotton/poly fleece fabric, has you both covered. The roomy hoodie has a full-zip closure that makes layering over a tee or tank easy and the matching tapered pants have a stretchy waistband for a comfy, secure fit. Pair with any Nike top for a complete look that complements their favorite kicks.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IB9015-010

Nike

€37.99

Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in all-day comfort? This 2-piece set, made of soft cotton/poly fleece fabric, has you both covered. The roomy hoodie has a full-zip closure that makes layering over a tee or tank easy and the matching tapered pants have a stretchy waistband for a comfy, secure fit. Pair with any Nike top for a complete look that complements their favorite kicks.

Benefits

Both pieces can be worn with pieces already in your child's wardrobe.

Product Details

  • 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
  • Machine Wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IB9015-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set

    Nike

    €37.99

    Complete the look