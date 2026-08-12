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Highly Rated
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes - College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black

Nike Ava Edge

Men's Shoes

€149.99
College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
Black/College Grey/Newsprint
Summit White/Light Bone/Stone
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.


  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
  • Style: IM1973-003

Nike Ava Edge

€149.99

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.

Protective Network

A mix of woven textiles and mesh netting creates a protective yet flexible upper. The dynamic grid design mimics the networks of urban design.

Leave a Mark

The flexible and perforated rubber outsole wraps onto the midsole for added durability. And its imprint leaves a distinct look.

Ultra Comfort Underfoot

The oversized midsole is made with performance-level SCF foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.

Product Details

  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
  • Style: IM1973-003

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (30)

4.5 stars

  • Trop stylé et légère !

    FaridH47759500

    Super, j’aime trop, en plus elles sont légères et trop stylée !

  • Bling silver is shiny!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    Def appealing looking and def and upgrade. They put Nike symbols on side of tongue nobody will ever see which is a shame cmon!! I got half size up and I could of gotten normal Sz 11 tho it might be a snug fit if I do but there’s allot of room at the toes in these 11.5 , not quite as narrow as the Ava Rover, I just don’t want ankle slipping going on so I might return for 11 but the shoe is awesome after 15 min so far

  • remouze

    Légères, très confortables, elles sont magnifiques

Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes

Nike Ava Edge

€149.99

Complete the look

Item 3 of 4

Street-Ready Protection.

Tough on the outside and comfortable everywhere, the Ava Edge is for those who move through their city the same way.

Protective Cage

High-abrasion rubber wraps your foot for enhanced durability.

Responsive Feel

Performance-grade foam cushions every step.