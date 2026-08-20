Atletico Madrid 25/26 Nike Academy Backpack

The weather doesn't keep you from training, and it shouldn't keep you from having dry gear. Whether resting on the ground or hanging on a fence, this backpack handles less-than-ideal game and training conditions—and holds your ball in the front pocket. The rain fly features Nike Storm-FIT technology to help provide extra coverage from the elements, while mesh on the bag allows breathability and ventilation on those good-weather days.

Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/Sport Red/White

Style: IR4745-455