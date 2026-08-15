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Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium

Men's Shoes

30% off
Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black
White/Black/Blue Crystal
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Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this Air Max Plus. Exchanging traditional Le Tricolore colours for mint and copper hues as an ode to the patina on the Statue of Liberty, this edition brings an understated "Allez les Bleus!" energy to the iconic trainer. Its caging over synthetic leather and textiles adds heat to your look. And the visible Air Max cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black
  • Style: IQ0168-900

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium

30% off

Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this Air Max Plus. Exchanging traditional Le Tricolore colours for mint and copper hues as an ode to the patina on the Statue of Liberty, this edition brings an understated "Allez les Bleus!" energy to the iconic trainer. Its caging over synthetic leather and textiles adds heat to your look. And the visible Air Max cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.

Benefits

  • The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
  • Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black
  • Style: IQ0168-900

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

3 stars

  • Parfaite

    JEHLf18626863c384bbcbd9a5682ec2e7bbf

    Je les adore. Taille parfaitement, je suis obligé de venir chez les hommes pour trouver des baskets à ma taille (42/43) je recommande ces baskets.

  • Cheaply Made Shoe

    Ned449d8b33aa324962808f8c66a1d63980

    Shoes are extremely cheaply made . glue marks everywhere. I can't recommend.

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium

30% off

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