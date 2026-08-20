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Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Shoes - Anthracite/Metallic Silver

Air Jordan Mule SE

Women's Shoes

30% off

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while charm-inspired hardware adds a whimsical touch.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IO7702-001

Air Jordan Mule SE

30% off

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while charm-inspired hardware adds a whimsical touch.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather upper feels premium and durable.
  • The foam platform works with rubber sidewalls to create a chunky look without added weight.
  • The slip-on construction lets you get out of the door fast.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IO7702-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan Mule SE

    30% off