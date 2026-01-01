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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes - Sesame/Sail/Coconut Milk/Khaki

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Women's Shoes

30% off
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These Air Jordan 1 Mid SE bring full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: Sesame/Sail/Coconut Milk/Khaki
  • Style: IR2011-247

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

These Air Jordan 1 Mid SE bring full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Perforations on the toes add breathability.

Product Details

  • Leather and textile upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Mid-top collar
  • Colour Shown: Sesame/Sail/Coconut Milk/Khaki
  • Style: IR2011-247

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    30% off

    Complete the look