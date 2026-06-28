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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - True Red/White/Court Purple/Black

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Basketball greatness is in the Air Jordan 1's DNA. This mid-top edition is a tribute to MJ's first championship, featuring a bold clashing of colours for both Chicago and Los Angeles, along with brushed-away leather.


  • Colour Shown: True Red/White/Court Purple/Black
  • Style: IQ9383-611

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

Basketball greatness is in the Air Jordan 1's DNA. This mid-top edition is a tribute to MJ's first championship, featuring a bold clashing of colours for both Chicago and Los Angeles, along with brushed-away leather.

Benefits

  • Leather upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: True Red/White/Court Purple/Black
  • Style: IQ9383-611

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (6)

5 stars

  • What I was looking for

    Karen757359186

    Love them! Exactly what I needed for my shirt for vacation

  • Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    Ashley8601f899b1e84078a65be3ead4db6e5d

    Superb Jordan trainers. I love the colours and how they blend together representing both the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • REYCHAM989098954

    Very satisfied with this pair of J1 mid. It’s very comfy and stylish. Highly recommended.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

Complete the look