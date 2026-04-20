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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes - Chile Red/Summit White/Pure Platinum/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Men's Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE gives you a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Plus, a special label on the tongue lets you commemorate your own history. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.


  • Colour Shown: Chile Red/Summit White/Pure Platinum/Black
  • Style: II9813-600

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE gives you a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Plus, a special label on the tongue lets you commemorate your own history. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Chile Red/Summit White/Pure Platinum/Black
  • Style: II9813-600

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • MirzaH80495885

    Super passt genau sitzt gutt sehr bequem und sieht top aus !

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

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