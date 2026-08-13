Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes

Maria228154966
Love these shoes! I normally wear size 7.5, but I had to size down. I ordered size 7 and with my crease protectors, they fit perfectly!
The AF-1 gets a pony-hair leather makeover. The classic cupsole design with its slight platform remains the same though.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
The AF-1 gets a pony-hair leather makeover. The classic cupsole design with its slight platform remains the same though.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
Maria228154966
Love these shoes! I normally wear size 7.5, but I had to size down. I ordered size 7 and with my crease protectors, they fit perfectly!
Redelijk aan de prijs maar wel heel erg leuk!!!
HelenT79880482
Super!!! Zitten ook lekker, moet wel zeggen dat ik nog moet afwachten wat er gebeurd als ik ermee in de regen loop. Volgens het labeltje staat er dat er een kans is op kleurdoorlopen... dus ga ze bij voorkeur dan niet in de regen dragen, maar ja, in NL kan je dit niet altijd zo plannen. Mochten ze daardoor doorlopen, zal het een sterretje minder worden. Voor nu vind ik ze FANTASTISCH!!
Best fitting trainers for me, and they’re comfortable
Red 97
Had the old version of leopard and black, so very pleased to get these. Good fit and they last
Nike Air Force 1 '07