Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: FN3349-010
Nike AeroSwift
Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.
Innovative Speed
The AeroSwift Collection is Nike's pinnacle racing gear. This apparel is made for speed using the latest innovations, delivering optimal performance and distraction-free coverage. Streamlined designs are lightweight and sleek, helping you move freely as you finish strong.
Advanced sweat wicking
Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
Built to Move
The 4-way stretch woven fabric is built to move in all directions to help you feel comfortable during your run. The updated stitching extends lower down the side seams compared with previous versions, for extra coverage. Flyvent Waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.
Picture perfect
The Swoosh logos have a non-reflective design finish to protect against flash photography during the race.
More benefits
- Designed for racing
- Length: 5cm (approx.)
- Liner: knit liner
- Fabric: lightweight woven
- Storage: drop-in pockets and zip back pocket
- Waistband: elastic with drawcord
Product details
- Body: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Elastic: 73% nylon/27% elastane. Lining: 89% polyester/11% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: FN3349-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
No reviews
Nike AeroSwift