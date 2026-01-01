Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts

Nike AeroSwift

€84.99

Designed for racing, these AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off and a knit liner offers the support you need. Four pockets give you a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.

Advanced Sweat-Wicking Tech

Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.

Built to move

Four-way stretch woven fabric is built to move in all directions to help you feel comfortable during your run. The updated stitching extends lower down the side seams compared with previous versions, for extra coverage. The Flyvent Waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.

Made for Speed

The AeroSwift Collection is Nike's pinnacle racing gear. This apparel is made for speed, delivering optimal performance and distraction-free coverage.