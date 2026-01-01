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Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts - Thunder Blue/Black/White/Linen
Modelled by Nike athlete: Falyn Lott

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts

€74.99
Thunder Blue/Black/White/Linen
Illusion Green/Black/White/White
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

We gave these shorts a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, they're updated with sweat-wicking ribbed fabric and storage to go the distance. A mesh elastic waistband adds breathability while a silky-smooth lining provides a comfortable feel from start to finish.


  • Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Black/White/Linen
  • Style: IU1063-437

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

€74.99

We gave these shorts a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, they're updated with sweat-wicking ribbed fabric and storage to go the distance. A mesh elastic waistband adds breathability while a silky-smooth lining provides a comfortable feel from start to finish.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • A back zip pocket fits most phones while two drop-in pockets stow small items like gels.
  • Mesh waistband with internal drawstring provides a customised fit with breathability.

Product details

  • Non-reflective Swoosh logos
  • 5" (12.5cm approx.) inseam
  • Body: 89% polyester/11% elastane. Gusset lining: 88% polyester/12% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Black/White/Linen
  • Style: IU1063-437

Size & Fit

    • As seen on Falyn Lott, university athletics multi-eventer and jumper.
    • Lott is 6'0" (183cm approx.) and wears size S.
    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts

    Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

    €74.99

    More Info

      • As seen on Falyn Lott, university athletics multi-eventer and jumper.
      • Lott is 6'0" (183cm approx.) and wears size S.

    Complete the look

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