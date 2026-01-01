ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Long-Sleeve Hiking Top

ACG Wildsee

€69.99

Sunny outside? There's UV resistance. You're sweaty? There's sweat-wicking tech. On its own or worn as a layer, this ACG quarter-zip top has soft and stretchy fabric for a comfortable feel.

Sweat-wicking tech

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Layer and adapt

ACG apparel is designed as a nesting system so you can adjust to your climate and activity level. Wear this snug base layer on its own, or with a mid and outer layer when conditions call for it.

Intentional details

Thumbholes extend coverage and help keep your sleeves in place while you move. Cool mesh underarm panels are breathable to help you stay comfortable on the trail.