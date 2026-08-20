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ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top - Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top

€69.99

Take on the trails with advanced sweat-wicking technology. Mesh panels in the armpits give you extra breathability where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White
  • Style: IM5142-355

ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'

€69.99

Take on the trails with advanced sweat-wicking technology. Mesh panels in the armpits give you extra breathability where you need it most.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Soft cotton-poly fabric feels lightweight with a slightly brushed feel.

Product Details

  • 85% polyester/15% cotton
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Locker loop
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White
  • Style: IM5142-355

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top

    ACG Solar Chase 'Chamo Camo'

    €69.99