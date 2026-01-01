Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet

Nike ACG

€64.99

Ready for adventure? Let the compass on your zip pull guide the way. Collect rocks in one of your many pockets and carry a water bladder in the big back pouch. When you're done wearing this gilet, it folds into its own pocket for easy storage. So what are you waiting for—go explore!

Chart the Way

This two-way zip has something extra special—a compass on the top zip pull helps point you north.

Packable design

Want to shed a layer? This entire gilet fits inside its own pocket for easy storage. When packed away, the buckle and loop help you clip it to your pack for hands-free carrying.