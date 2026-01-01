Nike ACG
Older Kids' Reversible Jacket
Enjoy the outdoors in this hooded jacket. It's a roomy silhouette filled with faux down for cosy warmth, with a full-zip closure and zip pockets to help secure small essentials like your cash, keys or phone. And what's more, the reversible design is like having two jackets in one.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IZ7619-010
Nike ACG
Enjoy the outdoors in this hooded jacket. It's a roomy silhouette filled with faux down for cosy warmth, with a full-zip closure and zip pockets to help secure small essentials like your cash, keys or phone. And what's more, the reversible design is like having two jackets in one.
Product Details
- Jacket is lined
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IZ7619-010
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'11" (150cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size M and is 5'0" (152cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG