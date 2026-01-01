Nike ACG
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
Explore your corner of Earth and beyond in this standard-fit tee, which features glow-in-the-dark graphics that are perfect for a night out stargazing! It's made of smooth, soft fabric enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry while you move, and pairs easily with any ACG bottom for a coordinated look designed for adventure.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IZ7576-010
Nike ACG
Explore your corner of Earth and beyond in this standard-fit tee, which features glow-in-the-dark graphics that are perfect for a night out stargazing! It's made of smooth, soft fabric enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry while you move, and pairs easily with any ACG bottom for a coordinated look designed for adventure.
Product details
- 64% cotton/36% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IZ7576-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4'7" (140cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG