Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
The trails aren't going to run themselves. So tackle the terrain in these tights that have a snug fit to help reduce chafing. And four pockets (one with a zip and designed to fit most phones) give you easy storage. Plus, the breathable and quick-drying fabric helps you stay comfortable all the miles long.
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IO9673-010
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
The trails aren't going to run themselves. So tackle the terrain in these tights that have a snug fit to help reduce chafing. And four pockets (one with a zip and designed to fit most phones) give you easy storage. Plus, the breathable and quick-drying fabric helps you stay comfortable all the miles long.
Sweat-wicking tech
Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
Streamlined Fit
An elastic waistband with drawstring lets you fine-tune your fit. And to keep a streamlined look all the way to the ankles, we added zips at the cuffs.
Stay Prepared
Four pockets in total—two mesh side pockets, one internal pocket on the brief, and one zip back pocket—fit your gels, salt tablets and phone.
Product Details
- Body: 83% polyester/17% elastane. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane. Briefs: 89% polyester/11% elastane.
- Tight fit
- ACG branded elastic waistband with external drawstring
- Adjustable zips at cuffs
- Reflective Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IO9673-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (187cm approx.)
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'