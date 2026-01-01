Recycled Materials
ACG High Stakes
Women's Hiking Skort
To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes skort is designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. It's lightweight, stretchy and changes form with just a zip. A wide, stretchy waist and built-in shorts help you stay comfy while tackling tough terrain.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
- Style: IM4296-010
ACG High Stakes
To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes skort is designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. It's lightweight, stretchy and changes form with just a zip. A wide, stretchy waist and built-in shorts help you stay comfy while tackling tough terrain.
Product Details
- ACG embroidered logo at left hem
- Body: 72% nylon, 28% elastane. Panels: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane. Tight: 83% polyester/17% elastane. Waist Lining: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Gusset Lining: 83% polyester/17% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
- Style: IM4296-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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ACG High Stakes