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Recycled Materials
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
€54.99
Designed for hot days and long trail runs, this tank has minimal seams to help reduce chafing. The lightweight and stretchy fabric feels smooth and dries quickly to help keep you comfortable in the scorching heat.
- Colour Shown: Sequoia/Summit White
- Style: IQ9737-355
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
€54.99
Designed for hot days and long trail runs, this tank has minimal seams to help reduce chafing. The lightweight and stretchy fabric feels smooth and dries quickly to help keep you comfortable in the scorching heat.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- The tight fit makes layering easy.
Product Details
- 87% polyester/13% elastane
- Reflective design elements
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sequoia/Summit White
- Style: IQ9737-355
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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ACG 'Chamo Camo'
€54.99