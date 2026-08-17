ACG 'Chamo Camo' Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts

Missing at least one zippered pocket
RyanM30038259
Nice shorts but would have been better if it included a zippered rear pocket on the waistband for a phone like many other Nike running shorts/tights.
Recycled Materials
Rack up the miles in these lightweight and breathable shorts. Plus, we added panels with four-way stretch for unrestricted movement. Four pockets help keep your trail necessities close by while you run.
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Rack up the miles in these lightweight and breathable shorts. Plus, we added panels with four-way stretch for unrestricted movement. Four pockets help keep your trail necessities close by while you run.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Panels with four-way stretch help keep your movement unrestricted.
These shorts have four drop-in pockets—two side pockets and two back pockets to stash your essentials.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
3 stars
Missing at least one zippered pocket
RyanM30038259
Nice shorts but would have been better if it included a zippered rear pocket on the waistband for a phone like many other Nike running shorts/tights.
ACG 'Chamo Camo'