Recycled Materials
ACG Aireez
Men's UV Protection Jacket
Why this jacket? It's ripstop, lightweight and packable. We also added a water-repellent finish and a vent at the back for breathability. Loose enough to wear over a base, it packs down into its own zipped pocket when you need to shed a layer.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
- Style: IF2104-010
ACG Aireez
Airflow meets UV protection meets water-repellence. Switchbacks and vert? Keep 'em coming.
Why this jacket? It's ripstop, lightweight and packable. We also added a water-repellent finish and a vent at the back for breathability. Loose enough to wear over a base, it packs down into its own zipped pocket when you need to shed a layer.
Product Details
- Reflective ACG and Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Body: 100% nylon Panels: 85% nylon/15% polyester. Mesh: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
- Style: IF2104-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5'10" (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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ACG Aireez