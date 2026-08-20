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Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
€32.99
The Nike Academy Team Backpack gives you spacious storage with multiple pockets. Padding on the straps and back panel lets you comfortably carry your gear.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
- Style: DA2571-411
Nike Academy Team
€32.99
The Nike Academy Team Backpack gives you spacious storage with multiple pockets. Padding on the straps and back panel lets you comfortably carry your gear.
Benefits
- Wet/dry compartment helps keep things clean and organised.
- Curved shoulder straps and back panel are padded for extra comfort.
- Mesh pocket on the side is designed to hold a water bottle.
Product details
- 46cm H x 30cm W x 13cm D (approx.)
- 22L
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
- Style: DA2571-411
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Academy Team
€32.99