Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers

Great look and fit!
BrianB636343972
My wife and daughter complimented me so fast when I tried them on I purchased another pair in a different color…..
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These classic-fit trousers put it to good use, adding two full-length pleats for a roomy feel and a locker loop for easy hanging.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These classic-fit trousers put it to good use, adding two full-length pleats for a roomy feel and a locker loop for easy hanging.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
A hidden zip pocket inside the right-hand pocket fits most phones. A mesh drop-in pocket on the left side can hold small essentials. All pockets are stitched down inside to prevent shifting throughout the day.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Great look and fit!
BrianB636343972
My wife and daughter complimented me so fast when I tried them on I purchased another pair in a different color…..
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch