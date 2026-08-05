Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers

Thank you Nike!!
OmarA990654971
Replaced all my pants to these. They’re great on every level. Great job!
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These tailored chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These tailored chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
A hidden zip pocket inside the right-hand pocket fits most phones. A mesh drop-in pocket on the left side can hold small essentials. All pockets are stitched down inside to prevent shifting throughout the day.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Thank you Nike!!
OmarA990654971
Replaced all my pants to these. They’re great on every level. Great job!
Perfect golf pants
Amazon1234
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Perfect for everyday wear and to golf in. Love the various color options.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Great pants
NJP24
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Comfortable, my son wears them without complaining!
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.
– Ishod Wair, 24.7 skateboarder
PerfectStretch is a tailored, four-way stretch fabric offering effortless comfort and style that is understated, never underestimated.
Go the distance in polished looks with tailored four-way stretch.