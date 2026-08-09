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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie - Cream II/Sail/College Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Women's Pullover Hoodie

€89.99
Cream II/Sail/College Grey
Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Cacao Wow/Black/Mosswood Brown
Select SizeSize Guide

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This spacious hoodie is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Sail/College Grey
  • Style: IR1929-236

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

€89.99

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This spacious hoodie is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Oversized fit for a spacious feel and easy layering.

Product Details

  • A signature locker loop on the back collar
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane; Hood lining: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Sail/College Grey
  • Style: IR1929-236

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Super

    Małgorzata518330265

    Świetny fason i materiał , rozmiar standardowy , świetna bluza

  • LOVEEEEEEEE

    Sraah

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This is so soft and comfortable! It's oversized and can wear with leggings.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

€89.99

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