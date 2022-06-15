How To Tell If You Have Heat Exhaustion—And What To Do About It, According To Doctors

Before highlighting the signs of heat exhaustion, it's helpful to know what the condition entails, and how it differs from similar problems.

There are several types of heat-related illnesses, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. These range from mild to potentially life-threatening. More mild conditions can include heat rash, which tends to result in small blisters, or cramps, which include muscle spasms. Alternatively, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related condition and can be fatal if not treated immediately.

On the severity scale, heat exhaustion resides between heat rash and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion occurs when your body overheats, according to Ali Mesiwala, MD., neurosurgeon and sports specialist at DISC Sports and Spine Center in Newport Beach, California.

"Your body must regulate the heat lost in cold weather or heat gained in hot weather in order to maintain a normal core temperature", he said. "Normally, your body sweats when exercising, and the evaporation of sweat cools the body down. In hot and humid environments, this cooling mechanism doesn't work well".

If you're dehydrated, have consumed large quantities of alcohol, or are wearing clothes that don't allow sweat to easily evaporate (More: try these sweat-wicking clothes!), the risks of developing heat exhaustion can increase, Mesiwala said. That's particularly true when you add in strenuous physical activity (think running or HIIT) during bouts of high humidity.

"When your body cannot regulate its core temperature in this situation, symptoms rapidly develop, and if untreated, disaster can strike", he said. That's at the extreme end where heat stroke lives, he said. But since heat exhaustion may be a stop along that path, it's crucial to identify it before it becomes more serious.