Running vs. Rowing: What's the Better Workout?

Picture this: You're feeling energised and you're gearing up to smash a workout. When you hit the gym, you see an open rowing machine and a treadmill, but which do you choose? Is rowing better than running when it comes to energy expenditure? Or—if you're comparing the machines and not the activity—is a rowing machine better than a treadmill when you're trying to break a sweat?

But those aren't necessarily the questions you should be asking. You can get an efficient endurance-building workout with either. The "best" option for you comes down to what your goals are, according to Reda Elmardi, R.D., CSCS. When settling the "rowing vs running" debate, he says it's best to first identify what you're trying to achieve.

Here's a look at which option has the advantage for specific goals.