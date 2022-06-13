5 Benefits of Walking Every Day, According to Experts

If you're under the impression that going for a walk doesn't count as a legitimate workout, think again.

"Many people overlook walking as a form of exercise because it seems too simple", says Sharon Gam, PhD, CSCS, ACE-HC, a certified personal trainer and health coach who has a doctorate in exercise physiology. "The truth is that walking might be the best type of exercise, and the fact that it's simple makes it achievable for almost everyone".

Since walking is low impact and easy on the joints for most people, she adds that it can be an ideal activity for those who are dealing with muscle or joint pain. And along with not requiring any special skills or training, it can effortlessly fit into your busy schedule, says Melina B. Jampolis, MD, physician nutrition specialist and host of the "Practically Healthy" by Dr Melina podcast.

"Perhaps you can walk to your job, walk during your lunch break, hold a walking meeting with co-workers, walk your dog or walk with friends on a regular basis", she says.

Don't miss 8 Tips for Running With Your Dog!