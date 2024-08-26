Keep your backpack light with these essentials from Nike

Whether you're putting in a couple of miles from your car to your campsite or you're on a multi-day trek, the weight of your backpack will be a major factor for maintaining your energy—not to mention your mood. One research review suggests backpack placement and load can also determine which muscles you activate and how well you move as you walk.

Given the importance of a properly weighted and fitted backpack, choosing ultra-lightweight items for backpacking is crucial. That includes your clothes and shoes. Here are Nike picks for the best lightweight backpacking gear, from head to toe.