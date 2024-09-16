The LeBron TR1: the ultimate training shoe for the next generation of athletes

"The TR1 is for the athlete who's in constant pursuit of greatness and puts in the work, day in and day out", LeBron says. "Training is a huge part of my journey, and this shoe is designed for athletes to use during any workout, any time, any place".

Insights from the Nike Sport Research Lab informed the development of the TR1. The resulting shoe delivers a sleek street design targeting indoor performance and outdoor versatility. The TR1 features an ergonomic and lightweight design focused on stability, with an emphasis on forefoot flexibility to enhance performance. Plus, the removal of the strobel—the lowermost portion of the shoe's upper—allows the wearer to be closer to the foam cushioning that gives the TR1 its hallmark responsiveness.

The TR1's unique inverted Waffle outsole provides superior traction where it's most needed, while its midsole wrap ensures stability, containment and comfort. Plus, its wide shoe form and glove-like bootie construction smartly leave room to account for foot swelling during training.